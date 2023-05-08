Princess Charlotte Makes Small Slip At Coronation Concert (But Queen Camilla Didn't Mind)

At 8 years old, Princess Charlotte is growing up fast. The middle child of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, Charlotte made an impressive appearance at King Charles' coronation. Charlotte matched Kate at the coronation, both in her fashion and stately demeanor, and she wowed royal fans. The young princess helped out by holding Prince Louis' hand as the family entered Westminster Abbey. Charlotte also kept her little brother company during the service and talked quietly with him. "She's very tired after yesterday," Prince William commented as he greeted people in Windsor, per Hello! "It was making sure her little brother behaved herself."

However, by the time the coronation concert rolled around, Charlotte was rested up and ready to enjoy the festivities. The princess melted hearts as fans observed her having fun during the show. Charlotte was excited to wave her union jack flag and sing along with Katy Perry's "Roar." She and her older brother, Prince George, were also enthralled by Muppet legends Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

While it was a great evening for Charlotte overall, there were a few difficulties. The princess got frustrated when her father playfully waved his flag close to her face, and Charlotte needed Kate's help to tighten her concert wristband. In addition, before the show even got underway, Charlotte was seen making a minor mistake when greeting Queen Camilla.