Dewdrop Nail Ideas To Bring Your Manicure To The Next Level

Have you ever noticed how great your freshly done nails look right after running them under water, with the water droplets still lingering on your nails? If that's you, you can now have those drops of water on your nails at all times.

With the nail design trend known as dewdrop nails, you can make the wet nail look your manicure; no real water involved. You'll most likely need to book a session at the nail salon for it, as it involves the 3D application technique and multiple specialized products, but you might be able to recreate it on your own if you're skilled enough.

"Adding drops of hard gel or topcoat to the finished look can create this cool, wet look," nail expert and artist Lexi Suga tells Grazia, adding that hard gel will be a better choice for a more defined look. "The consistency [of hard gel] is thicker, which allows for a more textured 3D look," Suga explains. Get ready to receive a lot of questions on how the water's staying on your nails; the effect is that realistic.