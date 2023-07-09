Wearing Black And Navy Together Is Easier Than You Think

Black and navy blue are two colors that rule the world of fashion: from dark denim to sheer black blouses, the cool-toned colors will always be in style. But before you reach for your favorite black blouse and dark blue trousers, you might hesitate, remembering the age-old rule of style: never mix navy and black. Historically, wearing a navy and black color combination is considered to be a fatal fashion faux pas.

According to @oldloserinbrooklyn, an analyst and fashion writer who shared a brief history of the no navy and black rule, the phrase stemmed from menswear trends in the 1900s. It was believed to be "gauche" to wear colors that were not easily distinguishable from one another such as navy and black, implying that the wearer "could not tell the difference" between the two fabrics and was seen as unfashionable. This creator and many others have since broken down the rule that navy and black don't mix, chalking it up to merely an old saying with no real merit.

Whether you believe the rule to be true or not, when it comes to fashion, rules are meant to be broken. An outfit combining black and navy details can be extremely chic and elegant when styled the correct way.