How Prince William's Coronation Could Be Different From King Charles'

Sources have told The U.S. Sun that Prince William is wasting no time in planning for the day when "God Save the King" will be his theme song. While this may sound rather ghoulish, it's actually a practical move: Monarchs have to be ready for the inevitable, and every detail of a royal ceremony has to be in place well in advance. Even Queen Elizabeth had a heavy hand in planning her own funeral.

The sources claim William is looking to "make his coronation feel most relevant" to a 21st-century population. While some elements have to be maintained — it will definitely be a church service in Westminster Abbey — it's said William wants to scrap some portions that might be considered outdated. Among them is the "homage of the people," in which citizens of the crown are asked to vow allegiance to the monarch. (Per The Guardian, the homage was traditionally a command, but the palace toned it down to a mere invitation.) Presumably, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be old enough to take an active role in the ceremony, but it's possible William may not ask them to take the "homage of the blood" oath, the one in which the monarch's children swear loyalty with a kiss.

As for the rumors Prince William plans to exclude Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from his ceremony — well, we can only hope the brothers will have reconciled by then.