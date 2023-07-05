Kate Calls Back To Her Queen Elizabeth Funeral Look At King Charles' Scotland Coronation

On July 5, Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended King Charles' second coronation. While it's a yearly tradition for the monarch to participate in the festivities of Scotland's "Royal Week," this year includes a special coronation celebration featuring the Honours of Scotland, known as Scotland's Crown Jewels.

For the king's May 6 coronation, Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her striking headpiece. This time Kate referenced her late grandmother-in-law at the event by wearing Elizabeth's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker. Elizabeth was generous with her jewelry collection, and she loaned the necklace to Princess Diana and later to Kate on multiple occasions. Queen Elizabeth adored pearls, and a three-strand necklace was her go-to choice for daily wear. Made by jeweler Garrard, this four-strand necklace is believed to be made from Japanese pearls gifted to Elizabeth in the 1970s. They're connected in the center by a sparkling diamond clasp. It's also thought that Prince Philip made some suggestions about the clasp's design. This may be why Kate chose to wear it in 2017 in honor of Elizabeth and Philip's diamond wedding anniversary.

For the royal family, pearls are also associated with mourning, which explains why Kate wore this necklace at both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's funerals. Pearls are also an elegant choice for high-profile events like Charles' Scotland coronation. "Their power lies in the fact that they aren't overwhelming. It's a subtle and slightly restrained look," British jeweler Claudia Bradby told People.