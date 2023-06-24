Kate Middleton's Most Gorgeous Royal Hairstyles

In the years since Catherine, Princess of Wales began dating Prince William in 2002, got engaged to the royal in 2010, and became one herself upon marrying the future king in 2011, she has become a style icon. While her outfits are regularly dissected and replicated by fans, Catherine's hair choices are just as talked about as her elegant fashion ensembles. The future queen has maintained her long chocolate brown mane for the majority of her time as a royal family member, but she's also been known to veer off the path of comfort to try more adventurous styles every once in a while, too.

Catherine has debuted plenty of breathtaking royal hair looks in the last decade, with some of her most beautiful styles being intricate updos, shiny blowouts, and flawlessly styled half-updos. And as gorgeous as those styles are alone, they're even more magnificent when paired with an eye-catching fascinator or a stunning tiara from the royal vault. While we can't possibly pay homage to all of her enchanting hairstyles, we've rounded up a few of Princess Catherine's most gorgeous looks below.