What's The Difference Between Wet And Dry Dandruff? We Break It Down

According to a review published in the Journal of Clinical and Investigative Dermatology, dandruff affects the scalps of around 15 percent of Americans. It is usually easily treatable, depending on the severity and type of dandruff at play.

Everyday Health describes the condition as being characterized by an itchy scalp and obvious skin flaking along the surface of the hair. However, there's more than just one type of dandruff. Two broad types include wet and dry dandruff, with dry dandruff being more common. The main difference between the two is how they feel and look on the scalp.

Contrary to popular opinion, dandruff is an isolated symptom of something else happening in the body that manifests on your scalp. Thus, it can be caused by a variety of factors, including fungal overgrowth and different illnesses. You might want to consider how many times a week you wash your hair, as dandruff can also be caused by a lack of hygiene, and not maintaining a proper washing routine can worsen the condition. Other than that, factors such as genetic predisposition, age group, and ethnicity can contribute to the possibility of dealing with some type of dandruff.