Prince Harry Faces Massive Legal Bill In Lost Battle Over Private Security

Prince Harry's legal battle over protection looks like it has finally come to a resolution, but it's not the outcome Harry was hoping for. Harry and Meghan's security battle with U.K. police has been messy and ongoing, with the former royal questioning his safety in his home country.

Prince Harry's lawyer claimed he "does not feel safe" bringing his children to the U.K., as well as visiting himself without police protection and security (via Vanity Fair). After Harry and Meghan famously stepped away from their royal duties and roles in January 2020, they were stripped of their public-funded protection in the U.K., which is offered to select members of the royal family. The pair was also refused the ability to pay for police protection themselves by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (via CBC News).

Prince Harry made a bid to legally challenge the British government's decision, but the courts and judge did not agree, and the Duke of Sussex lost his case on Tuesday, May 23. Now, Prince Harry may be left with a hefty bill to pay.