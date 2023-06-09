What Causes Dull Hair And How Can You Treat It?

Everyone wants the shiny, bouncy hair we see on TV but sometimes hair just looks dull and drab. Often, we can divert from our regular hair care routine when days get busy and our life gets in the way and that can contribute to our lack of luster. However, it's also possible that although we are keeping up with our regular hair routine, something just isn't working anymore.

Hair is a reflection of our general health but also how hair is cared for, and routines may need adjustments every now and then. "Healthy hair is a reflection of what you put in your body and on your hair," says dermatologist Dr. Francesca Fusco (via Women's Health). The good news is that if you notice your hair isn't looking the way it used to and seems like it's lacking, there are specific actions you can take to restore it to its previously stunning state.