Are There Duggar Grandkids We Don't Know About? (Jim Bob's Comments Suggest There Are)

It was tough enough keeping track of the Duggar family when they were simply "19 Kids & Counting." But now that 10 out of the 11 married siblings are parents themselves, it's dizzying to remember how many grandchildren there actually are. In fact, fans often suspect there are secret Duggar babies either on the way or as yet unannounced — and a new video seems to confirm those suspicions.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin welcomed a baby boy on May 17, and recently posted a vlog documenting the blessed event. In it, we see that Gunner James received his first visitors just minutes after his arrival into the world. Siblings Gideon and Evy climbed into their mom's hospital bed for a good look, and Joy's mom, Michelle, got to hold the newest "GrandDuggar." Duggar patriarch Jim Bob arrived shortly afterward with lunch for all. Despite being a very experienced grandfather, he still said, "I can't believe it," upon seeing the newborn.

But a comment Jim Bob made right after has Duggar followers puzzled. As Austin handed the baby over, he asked tentatively, "Is this one the thirrr-tiee-eth?" Jim Bob affirmed, "Yeah, this is the 15th boy, and then 15 girls, and then Jed and Katey's will be the tiebreaker." (Last Christmas, Jedidiah Duggar announced the big news he and his wife were expecting a second child around Joy's due date.) Is that accurate, though? The math doesn't seem to add up, but there are indeed clues that Jim Bob is on target.