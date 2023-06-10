Katy Perry Wants To Record A Country Duet With American Idol Alum Carrie Underwood

Pop star Katy Perry is no stranger to collaboration, having worked with fellow musical giants like Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliot, Zedd, and more, but she still has plenty of creative stones left unturned. In an installment of BuzzFeed's Puppy Interview Series (yes, it's as adorable as you think), Perry talked about a genre and artist mash-up she'd like to see in the future that had us very excited about music to come.

Never one to shy away from trying something new, Perry has dabbled in multiple musical styles, from the bluesy alt-pop of her early days to bubblegum synth to soaring ballads and everything in between. In 2022, she ventured into the realm of country with a collaboration with Thomas Rhett on the track "Where We Started."

While talking to BuzzFeed — puppies in tow, of course — the singer mentioned another country icon she'd love to work with: "American Idol" winner turned global superstar Carrie Underwood.