Queen Camilla Reportedly Changed The Way Kate Middleton Looked On Her Royal Wedding Day

Kate Middleton's wedding dress became an iconic fashion moment as soon as she stepped into Westminster Abbey in 2011. However, Kate's wedding look could have been entirely different had it not been for Queen Camilla. Years before Camilla would become queen, she and Kate shared a close kinship as the wife of now-King Charles mentored the princess-to-be.

According to the Daily Mail, Camilla helped Kate navigate the complexities of royal family protocol, from choosing philanthropic endeavors to employing the couple's house staff to planning Kate and William's highly anticipated wedding. And indeed, there was plenty of protocol to navigate.

This was especially true of landmark occasions such as weddings, where the royal family must follow years of tradition-based guidelines. While we can't imagine Middleton looking any other way on her wedding day, the Princess of Wales had a different vision in mind that would have gone against centuries of tradition without Camilla's intervention.