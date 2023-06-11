Update Your Classic Manicure With The More Dramatic French Moon Nails

You noticed Lizzo sporting some creative black tips, and your interest is piqued. The French manicure has always been one of your favorite looks, but white is just too vanilla for your liking. You want something darker and moodier to draw a bit of attention but still, look classy.

It might be time for you to usher in the French moon manicure. It's the classic French manicure's tween little sister. It's a bit moodier and has a lot more sass. Plus, if you add a bit of chrome or silver along the border of your tip, you'll find that your nails bear a resemblance to a full moon with the way the nail color contrasts with the black.

The best thing about a French moon manicure is that you can really take it places. The void black makes golden stars, a silver line, or some rhinestones dance off your fingers. It's also one of those looks that can look as sleek on a square tip as it does on a stiletto tip. Check out a few unique examples of this hot trend to mold it to your distinctive personality.