Brooke And Ridge's Recycled Romance On B&B Signals Laziness (And We're Over It)

"The Bold and the Beautiful" is on the verge of making a massive mistake, and it might be one they can't come back from. For decades viewers have watched Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) waffle between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). However, last year, it seemed as if that was finally being put to a stop for good. The days of Ridge going back and forth between the two women appeared to be a thing of the past after Brooke and Taylor chose themselves instead.

For the first time, they elected to put fighting over Ridge behind them and work toward a genuine friendship. After being rejected, Ridge seemingly left town which gave Brooke and Taylor the opportunity to focus on their newfound connection. During that period, the women helped each other weather some dark times including the release of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from prison. Her subsequent romance with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) led to Taylor's freedom being threatened by dredging up her old crime against him.

Eventually, an undercover investigation was exposed to take down Sheila with Bill and Ridge working together to bring her to justice. This brought Ridge back into the orbit of both women, and it was obvious from the start that their pact was in jeopardy. For some reason, "Bold" can't help going back to the same well over and over again. However, this time, having Brooke and Ridge reunited and Taylor fighting with her old frenemy could have catastrophic results. Enough is enough.