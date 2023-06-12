Frameless Glasses Are Aging You - Try Out A Trendier Alternative To Freshen Up Your Wardrobe

The glasses you wear not only help you see better but they help create your own personal look. One style you might want to avoid is the frameless type. Frameless glasses may be an accessory mistake you're making which can be making you look older than you are.

Glasses that are frameless, also known as rimless glasses, are anything but new. In fact, this type of eyeglass has been worn for over a century and first became popular in the 1880s, as per Vintage Optical Shop. Many people today wear them to try to go for a retro look.

In addition, frameless glasses are also worn by those who enjoy minimalism. With their lack of frames and bare glass, they really are the most minimal way you can wear a pair of glasses. They have no bells and whistles, no color, no rhinestone, and no adornment whatsoever, and that may be one of the problems if you are of a certain age.