Matcha Latte Nails Are The Freshest Mani Trend Of The Season

You've heard of lemonade nails, now say hello to matcha latte nails. This latest trend is dedicated to the popular drink you can purchase at Starbucks and trendy cafes. Matcha originated in China but became a Japanese staple at the end of the 12th century. That said, this powdered form of green tea has gained global fame thanks to social media. It offers wonderful health benefits, with many people ditching coffee for matcha instead.

Moreover, matcha is known for its distinct green tone. It comes in various shades, ranging from an intense deep green to a more yellow or brown hue. This aesthetically pleasing color palette is making a splash in the beauty world and, more specifically, has become a distinguished nail color option.

That's because a matcha latte manicure can either be bold or nuanced. So grab a matcha latte and head to your favorite nail salon before your summer vacation for this impeccable manicure color. The looks below can serve as inspiration for your next nail appointment.