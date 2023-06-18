11 Facts About Home Town's Josh Nowell

There is much to be said for the busy hands that do the bulk of their work behind the scenes, and Josh Nowell of HGTV's "Home Town" is an excellent example of quiet and efficient effort. Though viewers don't often see the man himself on the screen when enjoying their favorite episodes of "Home Town," you can bet that he is behind much of the woodwork that brings each renovation together. Nowell's skills often leave fans sighing in envy as they admire the handcrafted shelves and furniture, which bring so much charm and character to the finished product. The stars of the show, Ben and Erin Napier, credit the success of many of their work to Nowell and often recognize him for his diligent work ethic and project management skills. Though his woodworking achievements are awe-inspiring, his capabilities lie far beyond historic renovation work.

Nowell is also a community advocate and business owner with interests in multiple industries, and still, he manages to balance it all with wholesome home life and thriving friendships. Juggling one job and a family can be challenging enough, but Nowell seems to be managing his busy schedule admirably.

Now that you have some background on the famed woodworker, here are some interesting facts you might not know about Josh Nowell.