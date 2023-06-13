Days Of Our Lives Actors Who Got Their Start On Another Soap

When it comes to the world of soap operas it's not unusual for fans to see their favorite actors hop from one sudser to another. This has been happening for decades, and viewers often like to see how an actor can change into a different character seamlessly. "Days of Our Lives" fans know all too well what it's like to have a seasoned soap vet join the cast, as many actors who have appeared on the show had experience on another soap opera before heading to Salem.

One such actor is Judi Evans. Although Evans is best known for her portrayal of Adrienne Kiriakis and later Bonnie Lockhart on "Days of Our Lives," she got her start on soaps by playing the role of Beth Raines on "Guiding Light." In 2022, Evans admitted that when she landed her first soap job, she was a bit naïve about the business. "I didn't really know about soaps. A few friends in college watched 'General Hospital,' so I had a very peripheral idea that they were out there," she told Soap Opera Digest.

While Evans went on to reveal that she's made her closest friendships working on "Days of Our Lives," she also had a great experience working with Michael O'Leary (who played Rick Bauer in "Guiding Light") during her first soap job. "He's the funniest guy, and he did the best impressions of people," Evans stated. "He was hilarious." Here are some other "Days of Our Lives" actors who got their start on another soap.