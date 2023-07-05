Royals Who Got Remarried After Divorce

Divorce is a complicated situation for anyone, but it becomes even more difficult when you happen to be in the line of succession. Royal families generally have a distaste for divorce, and remarriage has historically been out of the question in many countries. Nearly everyone knows the story of King Henry VIII and his wedding (and beheading) spree. His desire to break free from his first wife quite literally led him to create the Church of England.

Even when divorce became more acceptable within the British royal family, remarriage often meant giving up a chance to sit on the throne. "Historically the Church of England's position was that divorce was okay, but remarriage was not," Arianne Chernock, associate dean of the faculty for the Social Sciences at Boston University, told History. In fact, it wasn't until 2002 that a second marriage would even be recognized by the church — unless the first spouse was already deceased. There's also an added complication for members of the British royal family — the Royal Marriages Act of 1772. This act states that anyone in line for the throne has to get approval for their choice of spouse from the current monarch.

Nevertheless, some royals still managed to follow their heart and get a second (or third) chance at love.