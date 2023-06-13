French Balayage Is The Low-Key Color Technique That'll Give You A Fresh Look

If you are internally screaming at the possibility of looking like the French while also saving a few bucks by going to the salon less, you are likely jumping at the chance to try French balayage. Before you do, though, it's important to know what you are getting. If you are hoping to be bombshell blonde or platinum, this is not the style for you. Instead, this is better for those looking for a sunkissed look. If your hair is naturally darker, French balayage will result in a gold or caramel color, so don't expect anything too drastic.

If French balayage is what you are looking for, make sure you are clear with your stylist. Today, the term balayage can mean a lot of different things. If you want the traditional French version, you'll want to make sure your stylist doesn't pull out any foils or teasing combs. They should also work through the hair by creating V's that allow the color to grow out and still look natural. According to L'Oreal Professionel Paris, a gloss is also a vital final step in the process to allow shine and to neutralize the color.