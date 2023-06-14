Courteney Cox Was Supposed To Play A Different Character In Friends

It seems crazy to think of Courteney Cox in the popular sitcom "Friends" as anyone other than the often uptight but always lovable Monica Geller. Yet, when she auditioned for the show, she almost was cast as another character.

Before landing the hit show "Friends," which became a prominent part of NBC's blockbuster Thursday night lineup, Cox was best known as the girl in the Bruce Springsteen video who got up on stage and danced with him while he sang "Dancing In the Dark." Though she co-starred with Jim Carrey in the movie "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" the same year that "Friends" premiered, no one would have called Cox a recognizable face at the time.

As the show grew in popularity, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, and Chandler not only became everyone's fantasy friends but the actors who played them rose to fame individually and collectively. However, when Cox was originally offered a role on the show, it wasn't the one she wanted.