Why The Cruel Summer Season 2 Cast Looks So Familiar

"Cruel Summer" fans rejoice! The mystery series is back for another season airing on Freeform and Hulu. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering that its first season broke a record for Freeform back in 2021. "It's the biggest series debut in Freeform's history, and the audience response has been overwhelming," the president of Freeform, Tara Duncan, told Entertainment Weekly.

Despite the success of Season 1, the show's creators decided to change things up in a major way by making "Cruel Summer" an anthology series. That means the show has an entirely different storyline and setting. This time, the story takes place around the early 2000s in a seaside town located in the Pacific Northwest and focuses on a friendship turned love triangle turned mystery. Yet, the show does still follow the same timeline formula as Season 1. "I know that nonlinear storytelling is such a big part of why this show is so fun and so we're going to keep that," Tia Napolitano, the show's past showrunner, explained to People.

What's probably the most shocking change though is that the newest season of "Cruel Summer" even has a totally different cast. While fans will no doubt miss its former stars like Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, Season 2 does have several super-talented cast members who many viewers will recognize from other TV shows and movies. So with that said, let's break down why the "Cruel Summer" Season 2 cast looks so familiar.