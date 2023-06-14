Why You Should Avoid This Viral Nail Polish Application Hack

Social media serves up lots of beauty hacks that we can get behind, like this simple way to remove those pesky elastics or the frozen makeup sponge trick. And there's usually no shortage of users willing to test them and post their results, which can save you from learning the hard way that some things are just too good to be true.

Take, for example, the new viral nail polish application hack making the rounds on TikTok. The trend has to do with creating the perfect French line for a classic French manicure. Typically this style involves painting or stamping a line across the tippy top of your nail. You can alter this look in many ways to suit your tastes, whether it be a chunky 90s-inspired French manicure or the more modern, open lines of a lip liner French manicure. Regardless of your Frenchie style, the hardest part is getting that smooth, symmetrical, dainty line.

Enter DIY, minimal-tools-needed, French line hacks — some of which have gone viral and should be avoided.