Burnt Ends Are The Hair Color Trend That'll Make You Look Like You Stepped Off The Beach

Burnt ends are super versatile and can work on nearly any hair color, length, or texture. The trend entails applying bleach to the ends or tips of your hair and leaving the middle and top sections as is. To avoid clients looking like Lance Bass during his NSYNC days — who could forget those '90s frosted tips? — stylists use a balayage technique. The bleach is applied in a freehand format that helps keep the highlights looking natural and as if the salt and sun bestowed them upon you instead of your stylist. The lighter ends perfectly blend into the mid-section of your hair without any harsh lines. If you're a pro at DIY hair color, you can even bleach it yourself.

Speaking of harshness, if you've ever used bleach, you know it can take a toll on your hair. The burnt end trend is no different and requires regular maintenance to prevent damage and promote hair health. Hydrating products can be especially helpful, reducing breakage and split ends where the bleach was applied to your locks. If you can find a purple shampoo or mask, it will do double-duty, providing protection while cutting down on brassiness.

The good news is that burnt ends don't require regular trips to the salon. Thanks to the balayage application, you typically don't have to worry about your highlights growing out too fast or looking awkward when they do. It's perfect for a carefree summer!