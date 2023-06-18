Lindsay Lohan's Totally Relatable Fashion Fear Made Her 'Nervous' While Filming Freaky Friday

The "Freaky Friday" remake, released in 2003, stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis as a mother-daughter duo that swaps places, finding common ground in the process. In a joint interview with The New York Times, Curtis confirmed that a sequel was in the works and that she was asked about a follow-up many times — even during the "Halloween Ends" press tour, of all things.

It spurred Curtis to call Disney about making it happen. Lohan affirmed that both of them were ready to film a sequel, adding, "So we're leaving it in the hands that be." The original "Freaky Friday" movie came out in 1976. The 2003 version was updated to fit the styles, trends, and pop culture of the early 2000s. However, one on-trend costume piece made Lohan nervous: low-rise pants.

In an interview where the actor was tasked with analyzing her most memorable looks from her career thus far, she talked about how the low-rise pants were something she worried about a lot while filming "Freaky Friday."