Cool Brunette Hair Is The Minimal Update You'll Want To Try For Summer 2023

Out of all the hair trends flying your way, we guarantee this is the perfect one to cool you down for the summer. Cool brunette has proven itself to be a hair color many are asking for in 2023, thanks to the deep chocolate shade's versatility, low-maintenance care, and edgy look. As the perfect style to contrast summer's bright color summer palette, this look is making waves.

A big step away from the usual sunkissed summer 'dos that many opt for, this toned-down brown is a smoky, equally fun alternative. Celebrity hair colorist George Papnikolas explained to PureWow that cool brunette offers a soft illuminating treatment for your hair, allowing a cool black tone to emerge. Sometimes, the style has subtle ash-brown balayage that gives your hair even more depth. This results in a richer brown that is oh-so-subtle but makes all the difference, effectively removing dullness without bleaching.

This makes it the perfect go-to, as we all know what can happen to your hair when you bleach it, from destroyed hair molecules to dry, split ends. If you've been looking for a low-maintenance style for the summer, especially those with naturally dark locks, this may be the perfect option. But don't worry; even for blondes, gingers, and any other hair color in between, with proper coloring and maintenance, you can still rock the cool brunette look.