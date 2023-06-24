What Fans Don't Know About The Creators Of House Hunters

Launched in 1994, the new TV cable channel HGTV — which is an acronym for Home and Garden Television — changed the face of television, ultimately introducing viewers to the concept of house-flipping while popularizing such personalities as "Fixer Upper" couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, and "Property Brothers" siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The cable net's first real hit was "House Hunters," which made its debut in 1999 and proved to be a bona fide game changer. As The Washington Post noted in 2019, "House Hunters" went on to become something of the jewel in the crown for HGTV; initially launching with 26 episodes, the show has continued its success throughout the ensuing decades, spawning in excess of a dozen spinoffs and continuing to land within the top 10 in the cable ratings, decades after it first premiered.

What even the most hard-core fans of the show may not realize is that "House Hunters" is the brainchild of television producers Tara Sandler and Jennifer Davidson. The duo — who are a real-life couple in addition to business partners — produce the show through their company, Pie Town Productions, which is also responsible for such HGTV hits as "Flip or Flop," "Christina on the Coast," and, of course, all those "House Hunters" spinoffs, ranging from "House Hunters International" to "Tiny House Hunters." To find out more about these talented and successful TV producers, read on to discover what fans don't know about the creators of "House Hunters."