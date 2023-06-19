Taylor Swift And Ariana Grande Were Once Besties, But Are They Still Close? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift is famous for her girl gang, and she's known for having a ton of A-list besties. With all of Swift's celebrity pals, as well as her list of so-called enemies, it can sometimes be hard to keep them straight. However, it seems that singers like Ariana Grande have gotten on her good side over the years, even if she's not officially in Swift's squad.

Over the years, Swift has accumulated a ton of super-famous friends. While Selena Gomez is a ride-or-die bestie, there are many others in her circle as well. Stars like Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Blake Lively, Emma Stone, and others have all been tight with the singer over the years. Swift is also friends with Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Sarah Hyland, Ryan Reynolds, and many more.

Meanwhile, Grande has her own celebrity friends, including Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Elizabeth Gillies. It would seem that Grande and Swift could be a good friendship match, and fans have often wondered if the pair are close. However, the duo appeared to be good friends at one point years ago after sharing some very public moments together.