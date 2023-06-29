Eyeshadow Placement Tips That Will Change Your Makeup Game

While you know the right eyeshadow techniques are an essential part of your makeup routine, trends that evolve every season can cause confusion. Despite new color palettes and techniques, one rule remains true: Placement matters. "Eye shadow can do wonders for drawing attention to the eyes," Kelli J. Bartlett, artistic director for Glamsquad, told Today. "Depending on color choice, intensity and placement, it can provide shape and balance to the face and make your eye color pop."

But how can you follow proper placement and experiment with new makeup trends all while also honoring your natural eye shape? The solution lies in tailoring your eyeshadow placement to your eye shape and making strategic swipes with color rather than sticking to generic application techniques.

Before you consider the following eyeshadow placement tips, you should first determine your eye shape. Knowing whether your eyes are monolid, upturned, downturned, hooded, round, or almond can help you better understand some of the results you can achieve.