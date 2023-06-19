The First Time Andrew Donovan Was Kidnapped On Days Of Our Lives

Andrew Donovan is a legacy character who fans have gotten to know better as an adult. The character — played by actor Colton Little — is the son of "Days of Our Lives" super couple Shane Donovan and Kimberly Brady. In 2022, fans finally got to see an adult version of Andrew as he popped up on the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." Since then, he's been involved in some big drama, including a kidnapping. It wasn't Andrew's first experience being kidnapped either, as he was also abducted as a young child.

Fans first met the older version of Andrew when he showed up at Paul Narita's doorstep as a member of the ISA. It seemed that Andrew had followed in his father Shane's footsteps and gone into law enforcement. Andrew and Paul shared immediate sparks, and the two worked together to find John Black and Steve Johnson after they were taken by Megan Hathaway. Together, Andrew and Paul helped save the day and reunite John and Steve with their families. They also realized that they had feelings for each other and began a relationship.

Both Paul and Andrew have been seen again on the flagship show in 2023, and the storyline may have reminded longtime viewers of Andrew's earliest days in Salem.