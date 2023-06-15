Give Dated Polka Dots A Break And Try Out A New Print

Fashion trends tend to make their rounds every twenty years or so: case in point, the revival of Y2K-inspired fashion that has taken over practically everything this year. But some trends continue to stick around shelves even when they are considered out of fashion, making it harder for fashion-forward consumers to know what is really in style, and what is simply still being manufactured. One print you might spot (pun intended) that is feeling a bit overdone is polka dots.

The classic print comes in all colors and sizes and is used on everything from couture skirts to kids' pajamas. The polka dot pattern actually dates back to medieval Europe: the print's uneven circles reminded people of disease, and it wasn't until machines learned how to cut even circles that polka dots became a more fashionable trend.

Jessica Day from "New Girl" might still rock a lot of polka dots, but it seems that most of us are feeling like the print is a bit tired this summer. The season's hottest new print may not actually be new, but it certainly is a classic — say hello once again to all things floral.