The 2023 Trooping The Colour Balcony Shows The Future Of The Slimmed Down Monarchy

King Charles III's first Trooping the Colour as British monarch took place on June 17 and it's sure to be the biggest birthday celebration of the summer. Among all the beautiful outfits and extravagant air shows, many royal fans kept their eyes peeled to find out how Charles' Trooping the Colour would differ from Queen Elizabeth II's.

The historic coronation of King Charles marked a series of changes to the prestigious ceremony. From the involvement of the king's spouse, Queen Camilla, in the crowning, to a much shorter procession route, there were plenty of adjustments made to accommodate the king's preferences.

With the changes seen at the coronation, many were wondering if the new king might make a tweak to his birthday celebration compared to what the previous monarchy upheld. But instead of big changes, we spotted a continuation of a trend set in place by the late Queen Elizabeth. Perhaps for the sake of a tighter-knit monarchy or because of drama brewing in the background, both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth showcased a slimmed down version of the monarchy during Trooping the Colour. The smaller group of family members, as seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, could very well indicate a more exclusive royal family.