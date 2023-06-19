How To Rock The Color-Blocking Fashion Trend

Throughout the course of the pandemic, we all got a little too comfortable in our work-from-home sweatsuits and grayish grocery store getups. Fortunately, color blocking is a great way to introduce a little fun back into your life — after all, dopamine dressing (along with a generous helping of social interaction and sunshine) is scientifically proven to change your life. "The last few years have been so chaotic for us all, so finding joy or mood boosts in your clothing seems only natural," stylist Mary Higham explained to Byrdie.

Designer Stephen Burrows, influenced by the Manhattan club scene in the 1960s, is largely credited with the invention of color-blocked fashion. He's dreamt up glamorous gowns for Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, and Cher — most importantly, he designs with the mentality that "clothes should be fun and easy to move in," per L'Officiel. In other words, whether you're hitting up the dance hall on a Friday night or walking to work, color-blocking can be for you. Traditionally, this look involves two or more bright fabrics sewn and layered to create a statement shirt, dress, etc. However, you can also color block by layering distinct pieces — here's how to rock the fashion trend no matter the season or occasion.