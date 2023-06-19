Kate Middleton's Order Of The Garter Ensemble Honors Prince William With Sweet Throwback

Catherine, Princess of Wales may have been on the sidelines as she watched the Order of the Garter procession at Windsor Castle, the first since King Charles III became king, but she still looked fantastic. Her white long-sleeved dress with black polka dots was by Alessandra Rich, and it echoed the black long-sleeved skirt suit with white polka dots she wore to her first Garter Day in 2008.

That day was particularly special for a couple of reasons. It was the year Queen Elizabeth appointed William as a "Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter," and it was Kate's first appearance at a public royal event since she started dating William. We wonder if she could have guessed back then that 15 years later, she'd be at the same event but as the Princess of Wales. For both days, 15 years apart, Kate finished her stylish look with a black hat with white feathers. And for the 2023 appearance, Kate paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a pair of pearl earrings from Diana's collection, via Daily Mail.

The Order of the Garter has its roots in medieval times when King Edward III wanted to emulate Arthur's Knights of the Round Table. It's a high honor with a small, select group of members that include the monarch, senior royals, and 24 Knights of the Garter, appointed personally by the king.