Andrew Walker Is Grateful To Hallmark For Its Gift To Older Actors

Fans of the Hallmark channel are very familiar with the collection of actors who are regularly cast in the network's movies and series. From Christmas Queen Lacey Chabert to fan-favorite Luke Macfarlane, the network isn't afraid to reuse its well-known stars. On top of this, many of these leading performers are over the age of 40, which isn't necessarily common for other network stars.

Hallmark veteran Andrew Walker has recently shared his thoughts about this phenomenon, speaking positively about the home that the network provides for older actors. If you're unfamiliar, Walker started working with Hallmark in 2012 and has since appeared in over 20 made-for-TV movies. He's been in Christmas flicks like "Three Wise Men and a Baby," sporty romances such as "The Perfect Catch," and even the ongoing "Curious Caterer" mystery series.

With such a catalog under his belt, Walker has had quite a while to form his opinion about Hallmark's use of middle-aged actors. Fortunately, the actor had nothing but positive things to say.