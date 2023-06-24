Why Debbie Reynolds Wasn't Allowed To Play Herself In Postcards From The Edge

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are one of the most famous mother-daughter duos in Hollywood. They both began making waves at an early age. Debbie Reynolds made her on-screen debut while still in her teens, and Carrie Fisher followed in her footsteps by dropping out of school to pursue acting as well. The women carved their own places among the stars, but their relationship remained an important part of their story inside and outside of Hollywood.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's' mother-daughter relationship wasn't always close, though. In fact, Fisher and Reynolds didn't talk for about 10 years. However, their relationship eventually recovered and they even spent 15 years living next door to each other until they deaths in December 2016.

Part of their closeness involved supporting each other's projects, especially ones that resembled their relationship. Carrie Fisher's book "Postcards from the Edge" is a fictional account of a mother-daughter pair who are also both actresses. Naturally, as the book was about to become a movie, Reynolds thought she would be perfect for the role because it so closely aligned with her own life.