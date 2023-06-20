Why Prince Andrew Was Once Again MIA At The Annual Order Of The Garter Procession

The Order of the Garter is one of the oldest chivalry traditions in Britain, dating back to King Edward III and the mid-14th century, but the medieval ritual has had some notable shake-ups in recent years. From COVID-related cancellations to royal family lineup changes, the 2023 Order of the Garter is no exception to the tradition-bending rule.

While the Order of the Garter is not limited to The Firm alone, several senior members, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Andrew, are all part of the Order. Members of the Order typically participate in an elaborate Garter Day procession every year at Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew, however, was MIA for the ceremony for the second time in a row. Appointed to the Order in 2006, Andrew last attended a Garter Day procession in 2019. While the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were canceled due to the pandemic, the Duke of York's two most recent absences can be explained by another reason altogether.