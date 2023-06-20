Prince William Defends 'The Point' Of The Royal Family

Prince William spoke with The Sunday Times about just what it is that the royal family does, acknowledging that it might not be obvious at first, "We're all very busy and I think it's hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do," he explained. "But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we've always been involved." The working royals are definitely out in the world attending various events; in 2022, Prince William had 126 royal engagements, Catherine, Princess of Wales had 90, and Anne, Princess Royal once again came out on top as the hardest working royal with 214, per People.

A part of what the royal family provides is attention to certain initiatives that otherwise might go under the radar. William noted that when they are, "trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can." And William is planning an initiative that would be a clear, concrete benefit of the royal family — building "social housing" at the Duchy of Cornwall, which William inherited from King Charles, as a part of his quest to help end homelessness in the U.K.