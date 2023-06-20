Sunshine-Dipped Nails Are The Cutest Compliment To UV Rays This Summer

Summer is here, and that means we all want to look like we feel: ready for the hot girl summer of our dreams. We've broken out our favorite sundresses and replenished our SPF supply; we're trading in our boots for sandals and lightening up our makeup routines. Still, there's one way to look summer-ready that some of us may forget about, and the answer is right at your fingertips — literally.

A perfect on-theme manicure is the cherry on top of any look, and summery ensembles are no exception. As a result, we're all looking for the best nail designs for a bright, sunny manicure. This summer, though, one nail art style is rising above the rest and helping us let the sunshine in. Sunshine-dipped nails allow us to embrace the sunniest of colors in unique and adorable ways. Rather than going for a full yellow manicure which can be both limiting and a bit daunting, nail art lovers are embracing the trend of a bit of yellow accenting on your manicure. So, how do we embrace this nail trend in a way that looks fun, fresh, and fashion-forward? Let us count the ways...