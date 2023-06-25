Kody Brown Once Welcomed Brad Pitt To Join The Sister Wives Family

When Season 17 of TLC's "Sister Wives" ended, Kody Brown found himself down to having just one wife. While the intent of the show was to showcase how a plural family can thrive, it managed to accomplish quite the opposite.

In earlier seasons, Kody and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, went around promoting the lifestyle. Collectively, they felt that raising children with multiple moms and alongside each other resulted in one big, happy family where everyone was supported. During the good times in the family, the wives and Kody presented a united front as they answered questions from the press and granted interviews.

Typical questions revolved around how Kody would visit his wives and how much time he would spend with the kids, which his son Paedon says was never equal. He was also asked a few times how he would feel about his wives having a "brother husband" and one time he shared that Brad Pitt might do the job.