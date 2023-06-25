All The Characters The Devil Brought Back From The Dead On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen some wild storylines over the years, including beloved character Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) being possessed by the devil and eventually raising some of Salem's most devious characters from the dead. Marlena's possession was a huge storyline when it started in 1994. It began when Salem's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), tried to hypnotize Marlena in hopes of tricking her into falling in love with him. The hypnosis didn't work the way Stefano had wanted. However, it did open up Marlena to demonic possession. Marlena started to feel strange in her own body, and it wasn't long before fans realized something wasn't right. It appeared that Marlena may have been having mental health problems after she was seen acting suspicious and paranoid, but things soon took a dark turn.

The spooky storyline saw Marlena transforming shapes, levitating off her bed, making gruff and growling sounds and voices, and seeing through glowing yellow eyes. Marlena was eventually saved by the love of her life, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), but decades later, the devil returned to cause chaos for her and her loved ones yet again. This time he had plenty of help.