Get More Bangs For Your Buck With Fun And Fab Fringe Haircut

Bangs have maintained their status as a fun, versatile hairstyle throughout the decades. This cut can upgrade even the simplest of ponytails, bobs, and 'fros — there's no better way to switch up your look than with a good fringe cut. From choppy to stringy to side-swept, the options are endless.

A fringe cut is also versatile, allowing all hair textures to try their hand at a new 'do. Bangs are gorgeous and indeed attainable on curly hair, with a few adjustments. "Curls make for amazing bangs," celebrity stylist Mark Townsend told Oprah Daily. "Just be sure to keep them much longer than straight hair, since they shrink."

In addition to their versatility, some styles are so iconic they have a specific name, such as "The Rachel." Made popular by "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, the cut has seen plenty of reprises since its debut in the '90s. Stylists are even putting their own modern twists on "The Rachel," which traditionally consists of highlighted layers that flow away from your face. Iconic fringe cuts have seen various iterations over time, allowing you to take part in the newest trends time and time again.