Timing Is Everything When Treating Sunburn With Coconut Oil

With the dreary, cloudy days of winter and spring behind us, it's time to embrace the heat of the sun. Whether that means picnics in the park, tanning on the beach, or soaking up the rays during your hot girl walks, taking advantage of warm weather should always be at the top of our to-do list. But, as much as we enjoy the balmy days of summer, getting sunburned is certainly our least favorite aspect of the season.

Even when wearing sunscreen, it's possible to get a sunburn if you're not wearing the proper amount or reapplying enough. Aside from the swelling, redness, and blisters that come with a sunburn, they also dry out the skin. As a versatile beauty staple, coconut oil is anti-inflammatory and moisturizing, alleviating the pain and dryness that accompanies a sunburn. It works as an occlusive, trapping moisture into the skin.

Unfortunately, this also means that it can trap heat into the skin, exacerbating the effects of a sunburn. While it's still a good salve to apply, you may want to wait a bit before you slather on the coconut oil.