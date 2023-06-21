Single-Process Color Vs. Double-Process Color: What's The Difference?

Switching up your hair color is a fabulous way to breathe some life into your look without doing too much. Since hair coloring trends are as relevant as ever, a new hair color is a solid "turning my life around" signal. There are so many techniques and application methods out there, from balayage and flamboyage to old-school foiling and highlights.

In order to keep up, it's crucial to know your hair coloring lingo. You may know the difference between highlights and lowlights and what the strawberry blond shade looks like, but the basic hair terms are mostly what you get when your hairstylist is explaining what they're about to do to your hair. In terms of coloring, it's crucial to know the difference between single-process coloring and double-process coloring to know what works best for you.

Single-process coloring is done in one step, while the double-process method consists of two color applications. The two don't mix and are used for different color results. The single-process coloring technique can be combined with other methods, but that usually defeats its purpose. Double-process color, on the other hand, can take your hair color to a completely new shade in a matter of hours. The two coloring methods can also damage your strands on different levels, so make sure to get familiar with them before booking your next hair salon appointment.