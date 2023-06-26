6 Colors You Need To Start Pairing With Brown ASAP

For ages, black and white were seen as the only neutrals to wear when you weren't exactly sure what outfit to rock. Though the duo goes with anything and instantly elevates an outfit, you may find yourself getting stuck in a rut when they're the only two colors you turn to. Sure, they pair well with practically every color, but they're not the only ones.

Contrary to popular belief, brown isn't a difficult color to wear. If you're looking for a fresher, more approachable neutral to wear, the deep, rich color comes in a variety of shades that surprisingly match almost anything in your wardrobe. While black maintains a reputation of being serious and sophisticated, brown is laid-back, stable, and earthy. However, it can still be luxurious and glamorous, evidenced by Meghan Markle's penchant for neutral-colored outfits.

Getting into the swing of pairing brown with the rest of your wardrobe isn't hard, but it can be helpful to narrow down the things that specifically look good with the underrated neutral. These are the colors you should wear with brown.