A Look At Frankie Muniz And Paige Price's Love Story
When a woman named Paige Price was out and about one day, she never anticipated that she would soon be meeting the love of her life. In fact, she never imagined that the man she would eventually marry was once a big TV star. "Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you," she gushed of her now-husband Frankie Muniz on Instagram. One fateful day, she fell for the "Malcolm in the Middle" star at a time when he was stepping out of the spotlight and beginning to embark on a new career as a professional racecar driver. "You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling," Price wrote in a post.
When the actor first introduced her to the world, everyone wanted to know all about the woman who had captured the former child star's heart. Here's a closer look at Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's love story.
They became Instagram official in 2016
As soon as Paige Price popped up on Frankie Muniz's Instagram feed in 2016, fans took notice. In his post, the "Malcolm in the Middle" actor was comparing her to one of the seven natural wonders of the world, which made it obvious to onlookers that he had officially fallen for someone new. Alongside a photo of them enjoying the monumental landmark, he wrote: "She's grander than the Grand Canyon."
According to IMDb, the two reportedly met in early 2016 at the Frank Sinatra 100th Anniversary Invitational in Arizona, and they immediately hit it off. At the time, Price had just walked away from a fashion modeling career and had become a television presenter for a golf network — and it's a good thing she did, or she never would have met her future husband. "I honestly don't know how I would live without her," Muniz has since posted on Instagram. "She's my everything ... And I so don't deserve the love [she] shows me!"
He originally wanted to propose in France (but popped the question at a lantern lighting instead)
Since entering into each other's lives, Frankie Muniz and Paige Price have loved traveling the world together. It's something they've often documented on their various social media pages. By this point, they've been all over the world. However, there is one special place that Price has always wanted to experience for years: "I have always wanted to go see a lantern release," she shared on their website.
In 2018, Muniz decided to take her to see exactly that. He bought tickets six months in advance for a group of their family and friends to join, and in front of them all, he asked Price the most important question on November 18, 2018. "As the perfect song was playing in the background, Frankie got down on one knee and asked for my hand. The lights were flying, and the setting couldn't have been more incredible," Price wrote. "He had impeccable timing."
It turns out, the timing for this proposal wasn't originally planned. Muniz initially wanted to pop the question during their trip to France earlier that year, but waited until they arrived back home for the big moment.
They planned their wedding in only 10 days
When it came to planning the big day, Frankie Muniz and Paige Price wanted to keep it small and simple. They had plans to host their friends and families at their own home for a backyard wedding and to keep their guest list capped at under 50 people. However, when the build for their home didn't turn out exactly as they had planned, they had to improvise at the very last moment in order to keep their February 21, 2020 wedding day on schedule.
A mere 10 days before the big day, Muniz called up a local Arizona gallery to see if they could tie the knot there instead. Luckily, they had their wedding date open and were more than happy to accommodate the couple. "We were so nervous that absolutely everything was changing because our original 'look' did not suit this industrial space," Price shared on their website. But in the end, their wedding team made it all happen. "It's really unbelievable what a good team with truly talented people will get you," Price added.
Though she describes their wedding day as "beyond perfect," there is another special day that she and Muniz will always celebrate together — the day they officially signed their marriage license and eloped on October 3, 2019, four months before their ceremony and wedding celebration (via Instagram).
They spent their honeymoon doing charity work
While many couples plan a tropical vacation for their honeymoon, Paige Price and Frankie Muniz had another idea in mind after they had their initial elopement. "Frankie and I spent our honeymoon back in October in Puerto Rico with a nonprofit organization," Price shared on Instagram.
This special organization, called the Rain and Rose Charitable Fund, focuses on fighting poverty throughout the country of Puerto Rico — where many members of Muniz's family happen to be from.
Their honeymoon wasn't the first time that these two have dedicated their time to helping others either. After announcing their relationship to the world in 2016, Price and Muniz announced that they would be working together with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to help people around the world gain access to hearing aids. "This is one of the many foundations I am extremely proud to have been a part of for years, and many more to come!" Muniz told his Instagram followers.
They live in Arizona
Around the same time that Frankie Muniz traded in casting calls for fast cars, he moved out of the big city and found himself in Scottsdale, Arizona. "I moved here because I love what it has here. I just love what Phoenix and Scottsdale have going on," the "Malcolm in the Middle" lead told The Arizona Republic. "And, you know, I hope it doesn't grow too big to where you lose some of that charm."
Today, he and his Pennsylvania-native wife Paige Price call the desert city their home. In their spare time, they love supporting their local sports teams like Coyotes hockey, Diamondbacks baseball, Cardinals football, and Grand Canyon University basketball. They also enjoy shopping locally and enjoying specialty restaurants in the area. Some of their favorite spots to eat include First Place Coffee and the Dinersaur — and they don't plan on leaving the Southwest anytime soon. "We're definitely staying in Arizona," Muniz has said.
They lost their first house in a freak accident
While in France in 2018, tragedy struck Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's property back home. Upon their return, they realized that their dream home had been entirely flooded. "We lost everything," Price explained on the couple's website. "We lost things we had since we were children, we lost photos and articles of our proudest moments, letters from our great grandparents that we can't get back."
It turns out, one of their cats accidentally turned on a faucet while their fur parents were away, which caused the entire house to become quickly engulfed in water, Muniz revealed on Twitter. Luckily, their pets were safely tucked away in a powder room when Muniz and Price eventually returned home.
Though they were devastated to lose the dream home that they had built together, Muniz and Price took the tragic incident as a sign and decided to turn it into a positive experience. They got rid of their remaining belongings and bought an RV in order to travel without their belongings weighing them down — something that they had dreamed about doing while they were dating. "I thought in my head that it was maybe one of those, kinda, cool ideas that we never actually get to do," Muniz explained on their YouTube channel. "But, to be honest, the house, the flood, everything that happened and where we were in our lives, it just kind of made sense."
They once owned an olive oil shop together
Between a busy career of acting and racing cars, Frankie Muniz wanted to find a project that he was able to work on with his wife — so they opted to sell their own olive oil in Scottsdale, Arizona. In 2018, the couple officially signed the papers to buy a specialty shop called Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars.
While working there, Price spent time picking out products for the store, posting on social media, and running the company's website. Muniz spent his time focusing on the financial aspects of the business. "I love doing payroll," he told The Arizona Republic. "I love doing anything with the financials. I'm a numbers guy, so this has been like a dream come true for me."
One year after running the specialty shop, their high-end assortment of olive oils and vinegars made their mark in a cookbook called "The Olive Oil & Vinegar Lover's Cookbook." Soon, Muniz and Price found their shop becoming the top spot to purchase premium products on the entire west coast. Over the course of that year, Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars became Muniz and Price's baby — but the two opted to sell their shop in 2019 as soon they found out they were expecting a real baby of their own.
They have one son together
After getting married, Frankie Muniz and Paige Price knew that they wanted to expand their family. However, after meeting with multiple doctors, conception seemed to be unattainable. "We were told that our chances weren't that great," Price explained on the couple's YouTube channel.
Everything changed in 2020 when the two found out they were expecting a baby. Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, they celebrated by announcing their news online and spending time with family during a virtual gender reveal (via YouTube). In the online video, they sliced through a vanilla-flavored cake to reveal that they were soon expecting a baby boy.
In early 2021, Muniz took to Instagram to introduce his new son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, to the world. "He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 am," the professional racecar driver wrote. "That was the moment that my life changed forever." Mauz has since spent time traveling with his parents as well as cheering on his dad from the sides of the racetrack.
His wife was the one who encouraged him to return to television
When Frankie Muniz got a call asking him to star in a brand new season of "The Surreal Life," he wasn't sure how he should respond. He had just become a brand new father, as he and his wife Paige Price had just welcomed their baby boy into the world a few months prior.
However, that was the exact reason why Price encouraged her husband to get back into reality television. "She's the one who really kind of pushed me, saying like, 'I think this will be good for you, you know, to go out and do something that's out of your comfort zone. And come back, and maybe you'll even have a greater appreciation for home life and being a father," Muniz said during an interview with E! News. "And I really did."
This same support has been reciprocated throughout their relationship. During her postpartum period, Price wanted to get herself back on the golf course but had to readjust to her post-baby body in order to do so. That's when she turned to her husband for support. "I have [Frankie Muniz] to thank for always showing me how to fill a glass that's half empty in any and every situation," she gushed to her Instagram followers. "And for that I am really grateful."
They do everything with each other
Even after selling their specialty olive oil shop, Frankie Muniz and Paige Price still wanted to spend the majority of their time together. "It's great to have someone that you can spend so much time with and that you want to keep spending time with," Muniz told People. "We don't get tired of each other."
Not only have the two collaborated on multiple partnerships throughout Muniz's speedway together over the years, but they've also shared time on the big screen together too. In 2018, Price and her husband both booked roles in the film "The Black String" and have hopes to continue working together in the entertainment industry in the future. Price has announced on Instagram that she has even begun writing her very first script for a potential television series called "Frontier Town" that she would love for Muniz to star in one day.