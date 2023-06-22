A Look At Frankie Muniz And Paige Price's Love Story

When a woman named Paige Price was out and about one day, she never anticipated that she would soon be meeting the love of her life. In fact, she never imagined that the man she would eventually marry was once a big TV star. "Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you," she gushed of her now-husband Frankie Muniz on Instagram. One fateful day, she fell for the "Malcolm in the Middle" star at a time when he was stepping out of the spotlight and beginning to embark on a new career as a professional racecar driver. "You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling," Price wrote in a post.

When the actor first introduced her to the world, everyone wanted to know all about the woman who had captured the former child star's heart. Here's a closer look at Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's love story.