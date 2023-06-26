6 Closet Must-Haves To Rock The Grunge Look

The grunge movement of the 1990s began the way many great trends do: inspired by music of the time. A handful of musicians wanted to hear something other than the happy pop music being performed by iconic artists like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. According to The Music Universe, artists "blended elements of punk and metal" to create the polar opposite of '90s pop: grunge music. This music was distinctly heavier and darker, with sad lyrics and themes that spoke to moody teens. Once young people in the '90s had a soundtrack to express their true feelings of anger and gloom, they needed a wardrobe to match. Thus, the grunge aesthetic was born, made up of messy hair and oversized band merch.

While our calendar may read way past the 1990s (a phrase we are still getting used to hearing), the grunge look has started making its iconic comeback. In modern fashion, grunge subcultures have begun to appear, letting everyone try their hand at adding a touch of grunge to their aesthetic. If you're looking to achieve the trendy grunge aesthetic in 2023, keep an eye out for these closet must-haves.