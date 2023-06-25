Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Drum Up The Excitement With A Very Kravis Gender Reveal

Life keeps getting sweeter for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer topped off their courtship with a dreamy beach proposal and a stunningly glam wedding in Italy (plus two legal vow exchanges). Already the parents to six children between them, the newlyweds hoped to add a seventh to their total. But an unsuccessful run at IVF seemed to dash those hopes, and at 44, Kardashian's odds of pregnancy were low to begin with. But "low" isn't the same as "impossible," as we now know.

Earlier in June, Kardashian made a pregnancy announcement that was pure Kravis: During one of her husband's concerts, she held up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant." (It echoed a similar sign from Blink-182's "All the Small Things" music video.)

Kardashian is mom to a daughter and two sons, while Travis is the proud dad of a son, daughter, and stepdaughter. So, in assigned-gender terms, the new baby will be the tiebreaker. Curious fans didn't have to wait long to find out the answer though. Less than a week after the initial news broke, the couple shared their gender reveal moment. It wasn't as over-the-top spectacular as some have been — reality star Jed Duggar's wild gender reveal featuring a car crashing into a lake comes to mind — but it was perfectly (and percussively) appropriate for the expectant parents.