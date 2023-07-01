Adding A Layer Of Waterproof Eyeliner Might Be The Secret To Smudge-Proof Lines

Nothing can quite ruin your day faster than giving yourself the most glorious of face beats only for it to smudge after a while. Eyeliner just might be one of the guiltiest makeup products out there when it comes to smudging up. What do our relationships and our makeup have in common? We need them both to be reliable. Treachery is looking like a goddess in the house and then a raccoon on the streets because your eyeliner simply refused to cooperate. If you experience this often, your struggle is understood and we commiserate. Makeup artists have concocted a solution to this problem and we couldn't be more grateful.

Eyeliner is typically made of substances like liquid or gel which tend to get blotchy especially if you have oily skin or are prone to sweating. Fortunately, veteran makeup artists are helping us keep our eyeliner in place all day by dishing out their trade secrets. There are tried-and-tested tricks that you can use to up your eyeliner game and keep you from looking like a horror movie villain.