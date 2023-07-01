Orange Mani Inspo For Your Next Nail Appointment

Whether you're a creamsicle-glazed nail fan or more of a simple swirl kind of girl, nothing is more exciting than getting your nails done, and one of the summer nail trends you need to know about is the orange mani. Eye-catching, vibrant, and oh-so-fresh, an orange manicure is the perfect accompaniment to all of your 'fits. No longer just reserved for Halloween, the bold and appealing vibe of orange will make a splash without necessitating a whole new wardrobe.

Sticking to one color doesn't mean your orange nails will look boring. There are tons of different styles out there, from glittery nails to varieties that have actual oranges painted on them. Plus, though orange may be the main color, there's nothing to say that you can't get creative by incorporating other hues like blue and pink for an even more refreshing vibe.

If you're looking for some orange mani ideas to show your nail tech at your next appointment, these are some of our faves.